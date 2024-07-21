Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United showcased something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue in Sunday morning's training session in Germany.

The old was an inescapable part of pre-season that players moan about but know deep down they have to do: running. There was lots of it. There was lots of football, too, but in between fast-paced and intense six-a-side games the players were gathered in the middle of the training ground for repeated sprints, having bookended their session with jogs around the perimetre.

The new was represented by a classy black staff training kit, which outclasses last season's horrid green effort by some distance, and the greenhorn teenagers joining the first team for this camp. Farke is giving training opportunities to 15, 17 and 18-year-olds and after watching their peer Archie Gray fly last season they will be dreaming of following in his footsteps. The club's new breakthrough star could be set to show himself between now and the season opener.

Something borrowed is Joe Rothwell, on loan from Bournemouth for the season and already well-integrated with the squad. He says settling in has been made easy by the welcome he has had, despite not knowing any of his new team-mates in any personal capacity. And by the time they train again on Monday morning, Rothwell will no longer be the new lad because Jayden Bogle is en route to Germany to link up with the squad after his £5m move from Sheffield United.

The blue was provided by Joe Rodon, who turned the air that colour on numerous occasions. Never one to keep his thoughts to himself on the pitch, the centre-back let Joel Piroe hear all about it after a coming together that led to a free-kick for the Dutchman. Here's what else we saw and heard during the training camp's opening session.

Good day: Crysencio Summerville. The winger showcased some incredibly crisp, unstoppable finishing and no, it wasn't all cutting inside and curling for the far corner. There were low, drilled near-post finishes and driven shots that went across the face of goal and inside the far post. He looked sharp and served a reminder of what a player Leeds have on their hands and why he will remain a target for Premier League and top flight European clubs right to the end of the window. If, somehow, the Whites can hang onto him it will be incredible and the Championship will be on notice once more.

Good day: James Debayo. A teenager, still, and just about as inexperienced as they come in this travelling party but the centre-back showcased some real composure on the ball. He received plenty of encouragement from Daniel Farke, for passes drilled through lines into the feet of attackers, and though seemingly quietly-spoken off the pitch, was vocal with more senior players on it. This camp will be invaluable experience for the 18-year-old and if he can impress Farke sufficiently then maybe can slot into the support and back-up role Charlie Cresswell had last season.

Good day: Patrick Bamford. He might not have lasted the entire session but Bamford pleased his manager by completing the first 70 minutes or so and playing a full part. This represented a step forward. The striker's workload is being carefully managed as he works his way back to full fitness after the knee problem and subsequent surgery that curtailed his 2023/24 season. The ideal scenario for Leeds is that they do not need to rely so heavily on Bamford next season and Mateo Joseph's continued emergence could be key to that. But having both fully fit and firing for the start of the campaign would be a huge bonus for Farke.

Good day: Brenden Aaronson. Back in Leeds United gear, back involved in training and giving as good as he got. Showed some tidy touches, didn't shy away from putting in challenges and left Joseph on the deck with a blatant foul. He checked on his fallen team-mate, no harm, bit of a foul, on they went.

Bad day: Any of the Leeds players who categorised Monday morning's two hour training session, in stifling heat, as tough. Their manager classified it as a nice easy session to start the training camp, so logic dictates that much worse could be to come.

Bad day: Joe Gelhardt. Really unlucky with some of his efforts at goal and after his team won a penalty in a six-a-side game, he shanked it high and wide. Kept plugging away and backing himself with chances.

Bad day: Ethan Ampadu. Didn't get a handball decision in a six-a-side game and showed just how competitive he really is with his verbal protestations. Went on to show how loud he can be when barracking James Debayo during the youngster's media duties. And somehow the Welsh international elected to wear a long-sleeved top in unbearable heat for a physically demanding session. Why? How?

Bad day: This correspondent, who stopped recording two seconds before Harry Gray scored with a delightful back-heel finish. He was, admittedly, bang in front of goal but it was that kind of instinctive finish that goalscorers produce off the cuff. Another Gray making football look simple.

Bad day: The Leeds United media department staff member neglecting to apply sun cream to legs that resembled the white of the new home kit in colour, and putting himself in serious risk of them instead taking on the main colour of shirt sponsor.

Bad day: The Leeds United coaching staff member chastised in front of the entire assembled squad and staff for being, in Daniel Farke's words 'the only man in Western Europe wearing pants instead of shorts' in 30 degree heat and blazing sunshine.