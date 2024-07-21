Daniel Farke gave the first hint he may opt for a back three next season during Friday’s 3-0 win over Harrogate Town, and a repeat of the same formation during two friendlies in Germany would strengthen that theory. An obvious explanation for that change would be that the return of Max Wober could lead one to argue the league’s top three centre-backs will all be playing at Elland Road.

Wober, and fellow loan returnee Brenden Aaronson, will have that ‘like a new signing’ feel next season but Leeds will hope to continue adding to that with actual new signings. Jayden Bogle became summer arrival number four on Saturday, joining Joe Rodon, Alex Cairns and Joe Rothwell. More are expected to follow.

The success of this summer could lie in United’s ability to keep the current group together but those in charge at Elland Road still have work to do, with further additions expected. Below, the YEP has taken a look at who could join the squad before August 30 and drawn up a dream starting line-up - one Farke will hope can go the distance.

GK: Illan Meslier Expected to remain first-choice with Leeds taken aback by reports of interest from France. Featured in Friday's win at Harrogate and travelled to Germany.

CB: Joe Rodon Leeds made signing Rodon permanently a priority and got their man for £10m. Expected to be as influential as last season, if not more.

CB: Pascal Struijk Played in front of Leeds supporters for the first time since Boxing Day on Friday and reminded everyone of his quality. Will throw his name in the hat to become club captain if Liam Cooper does leave, as is expected.

CB: Max Wober Farke's move to a back-three on Friday provided the first hint Wober might stay and the Leeds boss confirmed as much post-match. 26-year-old is with the squad in Germany and, thought it may be unpalatable to some fans, will be an excellent addition at Championship level.

RWB: Jayden Bogle Signed a four-year deal on Saturday after Leeds agreed a £5m fee with Sheffield United. Attacking quality will be highlighted in a wing-back role and the 23-year-old will expect to be involved in a good share of goals.