Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lees United have been linked with interest in the free agent.

Sheffield United look to have joined the race for Callum O’Hare with reports suggesting they ‘hope to lure’ the former Coventry City star to Bramall Lane.

O’Hare has been linked to a number of clubs across the Premier League and Championship after running down his contract at Coventry and leaving for free at the end of last month. Leeds United are thought to be among those interested in the 26-year-old but face stiff competition and are not looking at pushing a deal through any time soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among the many suitors are fellow Championship outfit Sheffield United, with The Star reporting that Chris Wilder’s side are eyeing up a potential transfer coup. They add that O’Hare would be ‘keen’ on joining the Blades in hope of helping them win promotion and eventually getting a shot at Premier League football.

O’Hare’s decision to leave Coventry caught the eye of several clubs across the country, with interest from the Championship and Premier League intensifying as the expiration date of his contract closed in. Alongside Leeds and Sheffield United, there is thought to be interest from West Ham and Leicester City.

“Thank you for everything,” O’Hare said in a farewell message to Coventry fans on his social media page. “Taking me in as soon as I came through the door and giving me some of the best moments and memories of my life. Thank you for the special connection we created together and singing my song every single game. And most importantly thank you for being you. #PUSB.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United are in the midst of a prolonged takeover process and so current recruitment is centred around free and low-cost options. They have already taken advantage of the free agent market, persuading Jamie Shackleton to turn down a contract extension at Leeds in favour of more regular football in South Yorkshire.

As things stand, it is unlikely O’Hare will move to Elland Road with Leeds opting to take their time before pulling the trigger on transfers. Two arrivals have been welcomed back to West Yorkshire in the form of Joe Rodon and Alex Cairns, but the YEP understands all options will be weighed up before any more decisions are made.

Much of the early-summer focus has been on outgoings, with a number of loan exits or fringe players moved on. On Tuesday evening, Diego Llorente joined Marc Roca in signing permanently for Real Betis, while Charlie Cresswell and Kristoffer Klaesson have also left, joining Toulouse and Raków Częstochowa respectively. Archie Gray was sold to Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month with the club needing a cash injection to remain compliant with profitability and sustainability rules (PSR).