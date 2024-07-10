Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United have made their transfer stance on all players clear.

Incoming Stade Rennais sporting director Frédéric Massara has confirmed interest in Glen Kamara amid ongoing links with the Leeds United midfielder.

Kamara has emerged as a target for Rennes once again this summer, having been linked with a move to the Ligue 1 side 12 months ago when it was clear he would leave Rangers. The dynamic midfielder eventually decided to make a shorter journey south to West Yorkshire, joining Leeds in a deal worth £5million.

Since making that move, Kamara has become a central part of Daniel Farke’s squad and the YEP understands he is seen as part of next season’s plans for a second Championship promotion push. The £40m sale of Archie Gray has only intensified the need to keep other central midfield options but Leeds cannot influence interest elsewhere and Rennes have kept the Finland international on their transfer shortlist.

"He [Kamara] is a Leeds player, a good player, definitely interesting,” Massara told reporters at a press conference. “But of course, we are interested in lots of players, some of which have not yet been revealed and could arrive, even quickly."

Kamara is one of several Leeds players to have been linked with a move away from Elland Road, such is the quality in Farke’s squad, but Leeds are not actively looking to sell anyone between now and August 30. Those in charge at Elland Road will consider any offers that match their financial demands but will not entertain proposals that fail to match their terms.

Failure to achieve promotion last season brought into focus the club’s finances and while reports of a Peter Ridsdale-era fire sale were wide of the mark, money did need to come in before the June 30 accounting deadline, with Leeds working to remain compliant with profitability and sustainability rules (PSR). That cash injection came via the £40m sale of academy prospect Archie Gray to Tottenham Hotspur.

Unpalatable as it was to supporters, the money raised through Gray’s sale has put Leeds in a far better position financially going into the bulk of summer. That, coupled with the investment from new minority shareholders and front-of-shirt sponsors Red Bull, has allowed the club to set out a much firmer stance on potential exits and even bring in two arrivals, namely Joe Rodon and Alex Cairns.

Resolve was tested shortly after Gray’s exit, with Brighton & Hove Albion submitting a £30m bid for Georginio Rutter which was swiftly rejected. There is also thought to be interest in Crysencio Summerville, Wilfried Gnonto, Ilia Gruev and others but Leeds’ stance is the same on all players and there is hope all can play a part in next season’s promotion push.

Much of the early-summer focus has been on outgoings, with Leeds sanctioning the exits of several fringe players and those returning from loan spells. On Tuesday, the permanent departure of Diego Llorente was confirmed, with the defender joining Marc Roca at Real Betis.

