Leeds United secure another highly-rated young talent

Leeds United have been busy behind the scenes this week, securing the short-term futures of some of their brightest young talent

Marley Wilson has become the fourth Leeds United youngster in the space of 24 hours to sign a new contract at the club.

Following on from Tuesday’s announcements that goalkeeper Harry Christy, Joe Richards and fellow defender Reuben Lopata-White agreed new deals, Wilson signed his first professional contract and will be at Thorp Arch at least until the summer of 2025.

Wilson was one of the stand-out players in the young Whites’ push for Youth Cup glory last season, with Rob Etherington’s side eventually losing out to Manchester City in the final.

The 18-year-old found the net in each of his first three Youth Cup games and his performances at under 18 level saw him break through into the under 21s in Premier League 2

A club statement read in part: “Everyone at Leeds United would like to congratulate Marley on signing a first professional contract and we look forward to his development during his time at the club.”