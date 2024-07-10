Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Your round-up of the latest Leeds United headlines with just over one week until Daniel Farke’s side are back in action.

Leeds United supporters can start counting down the days with exactly one month until the 2024/25 Championship season gets underway. Daniel Farke’s side host newly-promoted Portsmouth at Elland Road on Saturday, August 10, but there is plenty to do before then. The players have been at Thorp Arch for the past week or so, undergoing baseline tests and building up their fitness before next week’s first summer friendly at Harrogate Town.

Away from the pitch, Leeds continue to get their ducks in a row early doors and have been trimming the fat of Farke’s squad, with Diego Llorente the latest permanent exit, joining Marc Roca at Real Betis. A number of fringe players have also been sent out on loan to fellow Championship clubs while Alex Cairns and Joe Rodon are the two incomings. There will be plenty more ins and outs over the next few weeks and the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

Wober and Kristensen latest

Leeds are yet to make a decision on the future of either Rasmus Kristensen or Wax Wober, with the pair due to report back in the coming days. Leeds Live reports that after forcing loan moves away last summer following relegation, neither can trigger such a clause again this time round and so talks will get underway upon their respective returns from Euro 2024.

Kristensen and Wober are both expected back at Leeds in the next week or so, having both been in Germany for this summer’s European Championships, with speculation over the future of both intensifying as a date for talks closes in. Leeds have shown a willingness to effectively cut losses on last season’s loan exits, accepting relatively low fees for Llorente and Roca, and there is known interest from Borussia Monchengladbach to sign Wober permanently.

But the Bundesliga club don’t seem willing to meet Leeds’ valuation and there has been almost nothing regarding interest in Kristensen, who failed to make an impact on loan at Roma. With the pair’s return at Thorp Arch imminent, talks will soon get underway and 49ers Enterprises have proven to be decisive in these moments.

Van de Beek exit

Donny van de Beek has finally left Manchester United permanently, two-and-a-half-years after Leeds rejected the opportunity to sign him. The Dutch midfielder cost an initial £39million when he moved to Old Trafford in 2020 but Fabrizio Romano reports that he has agreed to join Girona for an initial fee of just €500,000 (£422,600).

Leeds were offered the chance to take Van de Beek on loan back in January of 2022, having made the signing of a central midfielder a key priority amid ongoing injury issues. But the former Ajax star eventually joined fellow relegation strugglers Everton, with Angus Kinnear hinting in programme notes that options, which also included Harry Winks, did not meet Marcelo Bielsa’s exacting standards.