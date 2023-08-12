The latest Leeds United transfer news as Dainel Farke’s side get set for their first away match of the 2023/24 EFL Championship season against Birmingham City.

The second round of EFL Championship fixtures kick off today with Coventry City hosting Middlesbrough in the early kick off at the Ricoh Arena - live on Sky Sport.

Leeds United will be in action in the traditional 3pm slot as Daniel Farke’s side play their first away match of the new league campaign against Birmingham City at St Andrew’s. Meanwhile, the summer transfer window remains open for the rest of the month and there is still plenty of time for a deal to be done.

The Whites have missed out on a player who has been linked with them all summer with Premier League side Sheffield United agreeing a £15m deal for his services. Elsewhere, a current Elland Road star is said to be an ‘option’ for Real Madrid in the current window. Here are the latest Leeds United transfer news headlines on Saturday, August 12:

Sheffield United ‘agree’ ‘£15m deal’ for Leeds United linked midfielder

Sheffield United have signed reported Leeds target Gustavo Hamer from Coventry City for an undisclosed fee, widely reported to be £15m.

A club statement confirmed: “The Blades have made another significant addition to further bolster options within Paul Heckingbottom’s midfield. Gustavo Hamer has joined United from Championship side Coventry City, where he has excelled over the past three seasons, spearheading the Sky Blues’ run to last season’s play-off final.

“The 26-year-old Dutch midfielder has penned a four year deal after a significant undisclosed fee was agreed with City on the eve of the start of the Premier League campaign.”

Leeds United star an ‘option’ for Real Madrid

Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier is said to be ‘an option’ for Real Madrid this window, according to an article by Spanish publication Sport. Former Chelsea star Thibaut Courtois will be out for an extended period with a serious injury so Los Blancos are in the market for a new stopper.