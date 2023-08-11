Leeds United youngster nets hat-trick in dramatic Whites under-21s opener with red card

A young Leeds United attacker has started the new season with an almighty bang, netting a hat-trick in a dramatic opening game for the Whites under-21s.

Eighteen-year-old Luca Thomas helped himself to a treble within 53 minutes of Friday night’s PL2 opener at Brighton in which Michael Skubala’s side left with a 4-2 victory as the home side’s Benjamin Jackson was sent off.

Jackson was given his marching orders for pulling back Thomas outside of the box as the Whites forward was through on goal in the 51st minute, at which point the game was all square at 2-2.

Brighton went ahead in just the third minute through a Samy Chouchane strike but Thomas drew Leeds level 13 minutes later and then fired the Whites ahead four minutes before the break.

The hosts levelled on the stroke of half-time through Mark O'Mahony but Thomas completed his treble just two minutes after Brighton were reduced to ten men when converting Kris Moore’s cross.