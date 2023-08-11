Leeds news you can trust since 1890
'Disciplinary matter': Leeds United release Willy Gnonto statement upon forward's fresh decision

Leeds United have released a statement concerning Willy Gnonto upon revealing that the forward has told boss Daniel Farke that he is unable to play at Birmingham City.
By Lee Sobot
Published 11th Aug 2023, 19:56 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 20:11 BST

Everton have been linked with a move for Gnonto throughout the summer and a report from the Daily Mail last month claimed that the Goodison Park outfit saw a £15m approach swiftly rejected. A host of players have departed Leeds since the club’s relegation to the Championship but Gnonto started Sunday’s season opener at home to Cardiff City, leading the line in the no 9 role.

Gnonto, though, failed to make the matchday squad for Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup clash at home to Shrewsbury Town, after which boss Farke revealed that the 19-year-old had been “unavailable” but was not injured.

Farke then declared the following day that Gnonto was still part of his plans but Leeds have revealed that the forward has told Farke that he is unable to play this weekend at Birmingham City and outlined the chain of events leading to his decision.

A statement released by the club on Friday evening read: “Earlier this week, Willy Gnonto and his representatives were informed by the club that he would not be sold this summer. Following those conversations, Willy felt he was unable to play in Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup tie with Shrewsbury Town.

"Despite training for the last two days, Willy has informed Daniel Farke that he still does not feel able to play this weekend and has not travelled to Birmingham for the game tomorrow. This is now an internal disciplinary matter and the club will make no further comment, other than to reiterate that Willy is not for sale.”

