Leeds United have released a statement concerning Willy Gnonto upon revealing that the forward has told boss Daniel Farke that he is unable to play at Birmingham City.

Everton have been linked with a move for Gnonto throughout the summer and a report from the Daily Mail last month claimed that the Goodison Park outfit saw a £15m approach swiftly rejected. A host of players have departed Leeds since the club’s relegation to the Championship but Gnonto started Sunday’s season opener at home to Cardiff City, leading the line in the no 9 role.

Gnonto, though, failed to make the matchday squad for Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup clash at home to Shrewsbury Town, after which boss Farke revealed that the 19-year-old had been “unavailable” but was not injured.

Farke then declared the following day that Gnonto was still part of his plans but Leeds have revealed that the forward has told Farke that he is unable to play this weekend at Birmingham City and outlined the chain of events leading to his decision.

A statement released by the club on Friday evening read: “Earlier this week, Willy Gnonto and his representatives were informed by the club that he would not be sold this summer. Following those conversations, Willy felt he was unable to play in Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup tie with Shrewsbury Town.