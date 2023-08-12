Big Leeds United boost expected despite fresh absence and double main rivals' threat

Reported Everton target Willy Gnonto has not travelled with the Leeds squad for today’s Championship clash at Birmingham City after informing Whites boss Daniel Farke that he feels he is unable to play.

Leeds revealed the news in a statement on Friday evening, stating that Gnonto felt he was unable to play in Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup hosting of Shrewsbury Town after he and his representatives were informed that he would not be sold this summer.

A statement released by Leeds on Friday night read: “Earlier this week, Willy Gnonto and his representatives were informed by the club that he would not be sold this summer. Following those conversations, Willy felt he was unable to play in Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup tie with Shrewsbury Town.

TIME TO SHINE? Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt, above, is favourite to score first in today's Championship clash at Birmingham City. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

"Despite training for the last two days, Willy has informed Daniel Farke that he still does not feel able to play this weekend and has not travelled to Birmingham for the game. This is now an internal disciplinary matter and the club will make no further comment, other than to reiterate that Willy is not for sale.”

Gnonto led the Whites attacking line as centre-forward in last weekend’s 2-2 draw at home to Cardiff City for which leading striker options Patrick Bamford, Georginio Rutter and Mateo Joseph were all out injured. Rutter has since recovered from his injury and has a chance of being involved at Birmingham though Farke revealed on Thursday that any involvement would likely be from the bench.

The Whites remain light on striker options but Farke’s side are still expected to leave Birmingham with all three points in being firm favourites and no bigger than 6-5 but as short as 21-20 for today’s 3pm kick-off. The Blues can be backed at 23-10 whilst the draw is on offer at 13-5.

Despite United’s injury issues, Leeds are responsible for the favourite in the first scorer market in the shape of Joe Gelhardt who is top of the betting at 13-2, just ahead of Rutter at 7s. In a double-edged Blues threat, Lukas Jutkiewicz and Scott Hogan are rated the chief Birmingham danger men. Both are 15-2, the same price as Whites ace Luis Sinisterra.