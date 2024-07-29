Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Your round-up of the latest headlines surrounding Leeds United’s Championship rivals.

Leeds United have less than two weeks to prepare for the 2024/25 season, with Portsmouth’s visit to Elland Road next weekend kicking off what many in West Yorkshire hope to be a successful promotion push. Daniel Farke’s men look to have fully moved on from May’s play-off final heartbreak and have looked strong in pre-season, winning three from three with Valencia the final warm-up game on Saturday.

With so little time until the new season starts, teams up and down the Championship are also deep into pre-season and many are working hard to strengthen in the transfer window, hoping to join Leeds in challenging for a top-two spot. There will be plenty of developments between now and next weekend, and the YEP has rounded up some of the latest major stories from across the division.

Cannon ‘battle’

Sheffield United, West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City are all thought to be interested in signing Tom Cannon on loan from Leicester City. Journalist Alan Nixon reports of growing interest in the striker, who could drop back down into the Championship in search of more regular football.

Cannon joined Leicester last summer but was also reportedly on the radar of Leeds Sheffield Wednesday, having impressed on loan from Everton at Preston North End. The 21-year-old found minutes hard to come by, however, and could be open to a temporary switch with several second-tier teams vying for his signature.

Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United are in the market for a striker, having seen Cameron Archer return to Aston Villa while Oli McBurnie rejected offers of a new contract at Bramall Lane to join Las Palmas. West Brom need more attacking threat, with only Brandon Thomas-Asante reaching double figures last season.

Gallagher medical

Stoke City are expected to confirm the signing of Sam Gallagher from Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers this week. The Telegraph journalist John Percy reports that Gallagher is set for medical tests in the coming days, following the agreement of a £1.5m switch.

Gallagher has entered the final 12 months of his contract at Ewood Park and so Blackburn are increasingly vulnerable to offers, having rejected bids of a similar value from Ipswich Town in January. It now looks like they have decided to cash in on the 28-year-old, strengthening a Championship rival in the process.

Hull arrival imminent

Hull City are reportedly close to signing German midfielder Marvin Mehlem. Hull Live reports of growing confidence at the MKM Stadium after the 26-year-old was left out of the SV Darmstadt squad for their pre-season friendly against Coventry City over the weekend.