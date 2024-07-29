Daniel Farke’s Whites have now returned from their pre-season training camp in Germany where Leeds took in two behind-closed-doors friendlies against Hannover 96 and Schalke 04. Both games ended in Whites victories, making it three wins on the spin following the opening 2-0 success at Harrogate Town before the Whites left for Germany.

Farke lined up with a new formation at Harrogate featuring three centre backs but then reverted to last season’s preferred 4-2-3-1 system in Germany where the Whites recorded a 4-1 win against Hannover and 2-0 success against Schalke.

Changes in both games were aplenty, and Leeds will now take in their final friendly ahead of the new Championship campaign with Saturday’s Elland Road clash against La Liga side Valencia. The final friendlies are usually seen as a guide to the forthcoming season’s new first choice XI and this is how we think Farke will set Leeds up.

1 . GK: Illan Meslier Karl Darlow has also been given minutes in pre-season but Meslier is clear first choice keeper.Photo: Jess Hornby Photo Sales

2 . RB: Jayden Bogle Summer signing Bogle immediately impressed in Germany and is very much the new first choice right back. United's two friendlies in Germany also indicated that it will likely be four at the back.Photo: LUFC Photo Sales

3 . CB: Joe Rodon Rodon is heading for his second season at Leeds but now as a permanent Whites player following his £10m transfer from Tottenham. A no-brainer pick at centre-back and just a case of who partners him.Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

4 . CB: Pascal Struijk The returning Max Wober is the obvious alternative but it's looked for some time now that Struijk and Rodon would be the new first choice centre-back axis.Photo: Ben Roberts Photo Photo Sales

5 . LB: Junior Firpo Sam Byram is clearly a very solid alternative at both left back and right back - or even centre-back if needed. Leeds could do with another full back option too as back up/competition but Firpo has clearly established himself as first choice left back.Photo: Ed Sykes Photo Sales