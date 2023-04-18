Leeds United’s relegation concerns continue after they were handed a hefty 6-1 defeat at Elland Road on Monday night at the hands of Liverpool. The Reds claimed their first win in five Premier League matches thanks to goals from Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, and Darwin Núñez.

Leeds are currently on 29 points in the table, just two points ahead of the drop zone. They remain locked in a fierce battle with Everton, Nottingham Forest, and Leicester City in the fight to stay up. As it stands, just four points separate the teams and they will be carefully monitoring each other’s performances and praying for a major slip-up or two.

Although the other three teams failed to pick up any points over the weekend, Leeds United’s loss is naturally some form of good news for those fighting to keep their heads above water. With absolutely everything still to play for, here’s what some Everton and Leicester fans have been saying on social media about Liverpool’s win over Leeds.

Leeds United players look dejected during 6-1 loss to Liverpool in the Premier League

Fans react to Leeds 6-1 loss to Liverpool

Everton fans seem mostly confident about the current situation, but there are those who remain in doubt over the team’s fate at the end of the season.

@EllBretland — “Saturday was a disaster. But it could have been far, far worse I suppose. It could cost us later, but for now, Everton are still out the bottom three.”

@ajhume — “On the flip side, based on other results, a win would have been massive. Though [I’ll] take the damage limitation, having lost.”

@smigger1878 — “Leeds look a shambles and still looks like we’re going. It’s beyond embarrassing, we’ve spent £600m in the last few years.”

@LewisClarke_ — “Table is constantly changing. Leicester, Leeds, Forest are all absolutely shocking. If we can keep DCL fit, we should stay up quite comfortably above them lot.”

Calvert-Lewin has missed a large chunk of this season due to two separate injuries. The striker was ruled out at the start of the campaign with a knee problem, and only returned to the squad in October. After being eased back into the first team and making 11 Premier League appearances, DCL was struck down with a hamstring injury in February and is yet to make his comeback.

Leicester fans are also largely feeling upbeat about their chances of surviving ahead of Leeds.

@CentristMelt — “They [Leeds] look like a team that could be on the verge of an end of season collapse.”

@lcfcjosh05 — “Surely it’s gonna be Southampton, Forest and Leeds. I refuse to believe that we are worse than this lot?”

@SweeneySean_ — “Couldn’t have asked for much better results this past weekend Leeds, Southampton, Forest and Everton all losing and we finished the game against Man City strong. Next three games, we need to show up big.”