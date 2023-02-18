Leeds United fans have been reacting after their side suffered a damaging defeat to relegation rivals Everton on Saturday.

The Whites came out second-best in a tight, physical encounter at Goodison Park, with a bizarre goal from Seamus Coleman making the difference. Illan Meslier stood off his line as Coleman was forced to the touch-line, but the Irish defender somehow managed to find the net from the angle with a superb half-volley, leaving Meslier red-faced.

While there was little between the two teams, the Whites simply failed to create anything of note going forward, with Everton allowing little space in behind.

The defeat is hugely significant for a still managerless Leeds, who now sink into the bottom three, and down as far as 19th due to results going against them elsewhere. Bournemouth beat relegation rivals Wolves, while bottom club Southampton also moved to within a point of the Whites with a surprise away win over Chelsea.

Fans have been reacting to the day to forget on Twitter. Here is what some have had to say.

Lews77200483 - “Please sign a manager.”

HarrySmith_21 - “What a performance we was so unlucky how our 0 shots on target didn’t go in I’ll never know.”

JugginsMark - “Shocking all round.”

Hazapullen - “Weekend ruined again, cheers lads.”

Nath_Dyte - “Shambles of performance. Board have some questions to answer for not appointing a manager. Jesse wasn’t perfect but at least we played well and made chances! That performance was painful to sit through.”

RichardB_Art - “We are awful! Can’t even turn up for one of the most important games of the season so far! At least next season we won’t have to deal with absolute dross of VAR.”

Hannah_xoxo - “Absolutely dreadful. Back to the Championship we go”