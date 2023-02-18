Clubs across English football may be entirely focused on the action on the pitch for the remainder of the season but there is still plenty rumbling on behind the scenes, particularly at Elland Road.

Leeds United, who head to Goodison Park today to face Everton in a massive Premier League encounter, are working to appoint a new head coach following Jesse Marsch’s departure earlier this month and there may have been a big development as to who will lead the team until the end of the current campaign. Meanwhile, the Whites are also said to be ‘winning the race’ to land a transfer target in the summer window who is valued at around £27 million. Here are the latest Leeds United headlines on Saturday, February 18:

Leeds United ‘winning race’ for £27m transfer target

A report from Team Talk, via Italian publication Calciomercato, claims that Leeds United are currently classed as the favourites to sign Canada international Tajon Buchanan in the summer. The winger currently plays for Belgian Pro League side Club Brugge and is also thought to be on interest to Serie A giants Inter Milan.

The report from the Italian media claims that Club Brugge want €30 million (around £26.7 million) for the 24-year old but that fee could potentially be brought down to €25 million. Leeds brought in several North American players during Jesse Marsch’s tenure and Buchanan could be the latest to join the likes of Weston McKennie, Brendan Aaronson and Tyler Adams at Elland Road.

Leeds United ‘consider’ head coach appointment for rest of season

Per 90min, Leeds United have told interim boss Michael Skubala he could remain in charge until the end of the season. The 40-year old took over the role of head coach following Jesse Marsch’s exit and the report claims that owner Andrea Radrizzani intends to stick with him for now rather than rush into an appointment or bring in a caretaker until the end of the season.