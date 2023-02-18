There’s been developments in the bookies market for the Whites’ head coach role but a former Aston Villa boss and ex-Wolves gaffer remain among the favourites.

Leeds United are still without a permanent head coach as interim boss Michael Skubala preparest to take them into their massive Premier League fixture with Everton at Goodison Park today.

The 40-year old is still considered the favourite for the appointment. However, many oddsmakers count an interim manager who takes charge of 10 games or more as a permanent boss in the eyes of their market and latest reports suggesting he could continue in the role for the remainder of the current season will be influencing that. Meanwhile, former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo and ex-Aston Villa gaffer Steven Gerrard remain amongst the contenders.

There have been some big moves over the past few days with the likes of Arne Slot, Andoni Iraola and Pedro Martins fluxuating in price but the biggest shock came as 75-year old Harry Redknapp threw his hat in the ring. The former Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham manager has now entered the market at a not unreasonable price. Here are the latest odds (via SkyBet) on the next permanent Leeds United manager as of Saturday, February 18:

1 . Michael Skubala EVS

2 . Nuno Espirito Santo 4/1

3 . Steven Gerrard 4/1

4 . Andoni Iraola 8/1