Everton v Leeds United live: Match updates and analysis from Goodison Park, key men still out

Leeds United face a massive fixture at Everton today as third-bottom hosts fourth-bottom in a 3pm relegation-battle cruncher at Goodison Park.

By Lee Sobot
2 minutes ago

Under-21s boss Michael Skubala is taking his third game in caretaker charge of the managerless Whites who sit 17th in the Premier League table and only outside of the division’s drop zone by a point.

This afternoon’s hosts Everton are the side directly below them meaning Leeds would fall into the division’s relegation zone with a defeat but a victory could take the Whites four points clear of the bottom three.

Second-bottom Bournemouth are level on points with Everton and the Cherries visit 15th-placed Wolves today, also in a 3pm kick-off. Our live blog from Goodison Park will bring you live match updates and analysis followed by reaction from both camps.

BASEMENT BATTLE: Between Everton and Leeds United at Goodison Park.

Everton v Leeds United live

Key Events

  • 3pm kick-off at Goodison Park
  • Leeds unchanged
Leeds warm up underway

A big change for Everton as Maupay replaces Simms upfront. Mauapy who has an excellent record against Leeds.

Team news in full

Everton team

Leeds subs

Leeds subs: Robles, Cooper, Montiero, Kristensen, Gyabi, Greenwood, Aaronson, Joseph, Rutter.

Leeds unchanged

Leeds United v Everton: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Wober, Firpo; Adams, McKennie, Harrison; Summerville, Gnonto, Bamford.

Tyler Adams

Is with the squad, did not feature in the training video. Cooper is also here. Not seen Roca.

Ayling the first one out

Everton’s players

Several have already taken to the turf to check out the Goodison Park pitch which looks in excellent condition. Iwobi posed for a photograph with a big group who then all got drenched by the sprinklers. Coady one of the first men out.

