Leeds United will kick off their 2023/24 EFL Championship campaign one week from today when Cardiff City visit Elland Road for Daniel Farke’s first competitive match as White’s boss.

It is now the end of July which means there is just one month remaining in the summer transfer window for clubs across England to get their business done and their squads set for the first half of the campaign. Much of the talk around Leeds in recent weeks has been about players leaving the club following their relegation from the Premier League but there have also been links to potential incomings.

One player who the Yorkshire club were linked with was Nottingham Forest striker Emmanuel Dennis. The former Watford man was said to be of interest to the club with Forest apparently willing to let the many they paid £20 million for last summer leave after a lackluster season.

However, it looks like Leeds could be set to miss out on the Nigerian international as a transfer saga involving Manchester United and an Italian top flight club continues to unfold. Italian Journalist Nicolò Schira has written on Twitter that Atalanta have ‘opened talks’ with Dennis over a potential move.

He said: “Atalanta are interested in Nottingham Forest’s forward Emmanuel Dennis. Opened talks.”. The news comes after Manchester United reportedly agreed a deal with the Italian club for their current forward Rasmus Hojlund.