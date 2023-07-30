Hearts v Leeds United: Early team news, predicted line up and stream details for final friendly
Daniel Farke’s Whites are now just one week away from the start of the new Championship season which sees Leeds host Cardiff City next Sunday for their 2023-24 curtain-raiser. Farke will first get one last look at his side in competitive action in this afternoon’s clash in Edinburgh which is a 3pm kick-off.
Here, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up, team news and confirmed XIs before match updates, analysis and reaction. In the meantime, here is our idea of the Leeds line-up to face Frankie McAvoy’s hosts. The contest is being streamed live on both LUTV and Hearts TV at a cost of £7.99.
Predicted Leeds United line-up: Meslier, Ayling, Cooper, Cresswell, Byram, Ampadu, Shackleton, Sinisterra, James, Gnonto, Bamford.