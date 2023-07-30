Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Stormzy backs England’s Lionesses
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial

Hearts v Leeds United: Early team news, predicted line up and stream details for final friendly

Leeds United take on SPL side Hearts today at Tynecastle Park in their final pre-season friendly.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 30th Jul 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read

Daniel Farke’s Whites are now just one week away from the start of the new Championship season which sees Leeds host Cardiff City next Sunday for their 2023-24 curtain-raiser. Farke will first get one last look at his side in competitive action in this afternoon’s clash in Edinburgh which is a 3pm kick-off.

Here, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up, team news and confirmed XIs before match updates, analysis and reaction. In the meantime, here is our idea of the Leeds line-up to face Frankie McAvoy’s hosts. The contest is being streamed live on both LUTV and Hearts TV at a cost of £7.99.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Predicted Leeds United line-up: Meslier, Ayling, Cooper, Cresswell, Byram, Ampadu, Shackleton, Sinisterra, James, Gnonto, Bamford.

Related topics:Daniel FarkeEdinburghCardiff City