Leeds United are back in action on Sunday when they take on Scottish club Hearts.

The Whites are now just a week away from kicking off their new Championship campaign, going up against Cardiff City at home in their season-opener. But before then, Daniel Farke will hope secure another signing as he continues to work towards reshaping his squad amid a number of departures, while more exits are still likely.

It’s going to take a few weeks for Leeds’ squad to settle amid all the ins and outs, but as Farke looks to get a handle of the situation, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Lozano links

Leeds are said to be in the market for a surprise winger signing ahead of the new season.

According to W Deportes, the Whites are one of a number of clubs interested in signing Mexico international Hirving Lozano . It’s claimed Leeds contacted the former World Cup star and current Napoli star over a deal, along with Everton and Newcastle, who later dropped out of the race.

It’s reported that LAFC is the most likely destination for Lozano, but Leeds are said to be in the conversation as the forward weighs up his decision. This one seems like a real long shot.

Adams clause

A major claim has emerged about a reported release clause for Leeds United star Tyler Adams.

Leeds signed USA international midfielder Adams for around £20m from RB Leipzig last summer and the 24-year-old quickly impressed with his performances in the heart of the Whites midfield. The Whites ace was then named USA captain for the 2022 Qatar World Cup but the midfielder saw the end of his Premier League season curtailed due to a hamstring injury which required surgery.

Adams could only look on as Leeds suffered relegation back to the Championship and the USA star remains on the comeback trail from his hamstring setback. The midfielder is naturally a player that Leeds are keen to keep but The Athletic are reporting that Adams has a relegation release clause of around the same value that Leeds paid to initially sign him from Leipzig. The Athletic quote that initial amount as an upfront fee of around £20m plus add-ons.

Keane’s ’no-brainer’

Former Whites star Robbie Keane has hailed an important Leeds United step and issued a management vow as he sets out in the newest chapter of his career.

Ex-Leeds striker Keane returned to the club in a coaching capacity towards the end of last season as an assistant to Sam Allardyce who was appointed as United’s third boss of an awful season in a last-ditch attempt to keep the relegation-battling Whites up.

LEARNING CURVE: For ex-Leeds United star and former Whites assistant coach Robbie Keane, pictured after being unveiled as new boss of Maccabi Tel Aviv. Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images.

“My first few weeks in Tel Aviv have been really enjoyable,” said Keane to Betway. “I’ve played here before for Ireland, but I was never able to spend much time in the city because you’re in and out. It’s absolutely beautiful. It’s been an honour to take my first head coach job at Maccabi Tel Aviv as well.

“I don’t think people back at home realise how big the club is. I certainly did, but I’m not sure from the outside. Maccabi Tel Aviv is a huge club with a magnificent history, so taking the job here was a no-brainer.

“One of the big reasons I came here was to have the opportunity to manage in UEFA competitions. This year we’re in the Europa Conference League, and if we do well in the league then there’s the carrot of getting into the Champions League or Europa League.

“I learned a lot working under Sam Allardyce at Leeds recently, and something I want to take into my career is his top-class man management. The respect and honesty with which he speaks to everyone is something I’ll always try and replicate.