How the bookmakers expect Leeds United to fare in fresh predicted Championship finishing positions and who wins play-offs
Leeds United’s quest for Championship promotion will begin in just one week’s time and the bookies have cast a fresh verdict on who will go up and down.
Daniel Farke’s Whites will take in their final pre-season friendly at SPL side Hearts today, seven days before next weekend’s season opener at home to Cardiff City. Here, we run through the new season’s predicted finishing positions based on the very latest title odds and relegation prices for the sides forecast to finish in the bottom half.
