How the bookmakers expect Leeds United to fare in fresh predicted Championship finishing positions and who wins play-offs

Leeds United’s quest for Championship promotion will begin in just one week’s time and the bookies have cast a fresh verdict on who will go up and down.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 30th Jul 2023, 07:00 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2023, 07:39 BST

Daniel Farke’s Whites will take in their final pre-season friendly at SPL side Hearts today, seven days before next weekend’s season opener at home to Cardiff City. Here, we run through the new season’s predicted finishing positions based on the very latest title odds and relegation prices for the sides forecast to finish in the bottom half.

Title odds: 200-1. Relegation odds: 2-1.

1. 24th: Rotherham United (relegated)

Title odds: 200-1. Relegation odds: 2-1. Photo: Nigel Roddis

Title odds: 125-1. Relegation odds: 11-4.

2. 23rd: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Title odds: 125-1. Relegation odds: 11-4. Photo: Gareth Copley

Title odds: 80-1. Relegation odds: 7-2.

3. 22nd: Huddersfield Town (relegated)

Title odds: 80-1. Relegation odds: 7-2. Photo: George Wood

Title odds: 80-1 (but as short as 40-1 with some firms). Relegation odds: 7-2.

4. 21st: Queens Park Rangers

Title odds: 80-1 (but as short as 40-1 with some firms). Relegation odds: 7-2. Photo: Clive Rose

