Your round-up of the latest Leeds United headlines as Daniel Farke’s side prepare to face Valencia at Elland Road this weekend.

The summer transfer window is starting to really heat up and Leeds United are right in the thick of it. While Daniel Farke and his squad prepare for Saturday’s final pre-season friendly at home to Valencia, having beaten Hannover 96 and Schalke 04 last week, those in charge at Elland Road continue to work hard identifying targets and managing interest in their own stars.

The latter challenge looks set to be majorly tested in the coming days, with Leeds and West Ham United entering advanced negotiations over the potential sale of Crysencio Summerville. Having already sold Archie Gray to Tottenham Hotspur for £40m, the Whites are well-placed to do business on their terms but must ensure any exits are both well compensated for and adequately replaced. With all that in mind, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

Summerville latest

West Ham look to be closing in on a move for Summerville with reports suggesting a deal has now been agreed. Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth reports that Summerville is due for medical tests within the next 24 hours, with personal terms thought to have already been wrapped up and the Dutchman planning to fly out to the USA for the Hammers’ pre-season tour.

Leeds sources have confirmed to the YEP that they are in talks with West Ham but remain tight-lipped on what kind of fee is being discussed, with hope they can match the £40m Tottenham paid for Gray. The Hammers put forward an opening bid, believed to have been around half that, last week but have now made Summerville a priority target and look set to push on with a deal.

Summerville has long been expected to make the step up to the Premier League without Leeds, following May’s play-off final defeat, and is seemingly happy with the proposal put forward by West Ham. The YEP understands extensive scouting of wingers has already been carried out by the Whites in anticipation of needing to replace current options.

Sara price-tag

If Leeds do indeed sell Summerville, they will have some money to play with over the next four weeks and reports of interest in Gabriel Sara have surfaced again. HITC reports that club chiefs are ‘big fans’ of the Brazilian midfielder, but a move could cost up to £20million with Norwich City holding firm on their valuation.

The Canaries are expected to sanction one big-money sale this summer but have several stars to choose from, including Sara and fellow attacker Jonathan Rowe. There has been top-flight interest in the former but Elland Road emerged as a potential destination last week with Leeds in need of central midfield reinforcements.