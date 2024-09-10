Leeds United welcome Burnley to Elland Road for a huge Championship clash on Saturday.

Burnley will be sweating on the fitness of Connor Roberts ahead of Saturday’s trip to Leeds United, with the defender forced off during Wales’ 2-1 UEFA Nations League win over Montenegro on Monday night.

Roberts started a second straight game of the September international break for Wales, having played 90 minutes of their goalless draw against Turkey last week. But the right-back was unable to make it through to half-time, with what appeared to be an arm injury forcing head coach Craig Bellamy to replace him with Tottenham’s Brennan Johnson.

Bellamy wasn’t quizzed on the nature of Roberts’ injury in his post-match press conference but the defender will return to Burnley today, with tests expected in the coming days. The 28-year-old will be understandably desperate to face Leeds, having spent the second-half of last season playing alongside his compatriots Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu and Dan James in LS11.

It leaves Scott Parker awaiting the possibility of another fitness issue to contend with ahead of Saturday’s Championship clash at Elland Road, with alternative options somewhat limited. Twenty-one-year-old CJ Egan-Riley can play at right-back if needed but is a centre-back by trade.

The only natural option, Shurandy Sambo, was left out of the Clarets’ submitted squad list earlier this summer. Sambo was expected to go out on loan and therefore left off the list, but Burnley have left free two spaces and so could feasibly register the 23-year-old, should Parker need him.

Burnley already have a long injury list at this early point of the campaign, with Manuel Benson - a target for Leeds during the summer - and Maxime Esteve missing out on international football with Angola and France Under-21s respectively due to fitness issues. The pair picked up knocks during their side’s 1-1 draw against Blackburn Rovers and remain doubtful for the weekend.

Josh Cullen missed the visit of Blackburn to Turf Moor but Parker hinted at a possible return for the Lancashire derby and so he could be fit come Saturday, although there are still doubts. Long-term absentees Enock Agyei and Hannes Delcroix are also expected to return shortly, although it remains to be seen whether that will be in time for the trip to Leeds.

Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Aaron Ramsey and Nathan Redmond are expected to be out, leaving Parker with as many as 10 absentees if none of the aforementioned names pull through. But Jaidon Anthony does look set for a return to last season’s loan home, having joined Burnley for the season.

Leeds are not without their own fitness concerns, with Dan James and Patrick Bamford missing the 2-0 win over Hull City due to hamstring injuries. Max Wober has also been battling a calf issue but played 90 minutes for Austria last week.