Leeds United's Championship promotion rivals can gain ground before Sunday's trip to Portsmouth.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Parker expects Burnley to put pedal to the metal in their final 12 Championship fixtures in the hope of catching Leeds United or Sheffield United.

A much-changed Burnley side were knocked out of the FA Cup by Preston North End on Saturday, with a 3-0 defeat ending their near four-month unbeaten run while also calling time on a frankly ridiculous nine-match streak without conceding. Leeds and Sheffield United increased their respective cushions on the third-placed Carets with a point and three respectively over the weekend, but that can be made up when Parker’s side head to Cardiff City this evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That trip to Wales kicks off their 12-game run in which automatic promotion will be decided with nothing else to play for. With Leeds not playing Portsmouth until Sunday, Burnley could pull to within two points of the league leaders if they win tonight and against Luton Town on Saturday. And Parker insists now is the time for his side to really kick into gear.

Parker on promotion race

“That's us now, yeah,” Parker told the Burnley Express. “That's exactly where we are. One focus now. We're not in any of these cup competitions no more. There's only one focus. Twelve games left now. Let's go and put our foot straight down to the floor and try and grind out as many points as we can to get us over this line.

“That's exactly what our aim is and that's exactly what we'll be doing. We're disappointed to be out of the cup, of course we are, but now let’s put our foot to the floor and let's see where we can take ourselves at the end of these next 12 games.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The test for Burnley will be how they react to losing what appeared to be an air of invincibility at the back, with Preston undoubtedly deserving of their three-goal win. Granted, Parker rotated heavily for the cup clash but with goals still so hard to come by, it is imperative his side remain defensively solid.

Cardiff reaction needed

Burnley’s previous defeat - a 1-0 loss at Millwall - was followed up with a goalless stalemate at West Brom to make it four straight games without victory at the time. But Parker is expecting a stronger reaction this time round.

“I always judge a human being on adversity to be quite honest with you and these players know that too well,” the Clarets boss added. “Since the minute I've walked in here, the real test of a character is when someone gets a little jab on the nose or someone needs a little bit of support and what's the reaction we're going to get.

“These players will be under no illusions of the reaction we need to bring now after one defeat and like you just said the number it is so we'll regroup. I know my players and I know they'll come back and they'll give everything like they've done for the majority of this year.”