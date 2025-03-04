A young Leeds defender has made a big fresh impact.

Young Whites defender James Debayo has gone from backing up the first team to saving the under-21s within barely 48 hours.

Two days after again making the first team bench v West Brom, 19-year-old centre-back Debayo struck a 95th-minute equaliser for the club’s under-21s to seal a last-gasp 1-1 draw against Brighton.

Debayo has been a regular on first team boss Daniel Farke’s bench this season, coming off it for the closing stages of the Championship clash at Swansea City and FA Cup game at home to Harrogate Town.

Debayo was again named on the bench for Saturday’s Championship clash at home to West Brom and was an unused substitute in a 1-1 draw.

Two days later, the centre-back was handed a start for the club’s under-21s in Monday night’s PL2 clash against Brighton in York and the defender struck at the other end of the pitch by netting a 95th-minute equaliser to seal a 1-1 draw.

Scott Gardner’s young Whites had fallen behind in the 30th minute through Sahil Bashir but Leeds sent keeper Rory Mahady up for a 95th-minute corner which led to a scramble and Debayo converting.

Fresh from training with the first team ahead of the weekend’s clash against West Brom, young striker Harry Gray continued his development with another start.

The young England youth international striker played the full duration of the contest along with Sam Chambers - another youngster who has been involved with the first team.

Leeds United under-21s v Brighton under-21s: Mahady, Moore, Ferguson, Cresswell, Monteiro, Debayo, Douglas (Vincent 84), Chadwick (McFadden 71), Gray, Chambers, Nfonkeu (McDonald 71). Subs not used: Ombang, Lopata-White.