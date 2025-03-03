Fresh reports surrounding the former Leeds United star have emerged.

The future of former Leeds United winger Raphinha has been in the news again recently amid reports of ongoing contract talks between him and Barcelona.

Raphinha is enjoying the best season of his career at Barcelona, with a return of 24 goals and 16 assists across all competitions making him one of the most productive players across Europe’s top leagues. The 28-year-old has flourished since Hansi Flick took charge at Camp Nou last summer, often wearing the captain’s armband in the absence of injured skipper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Despite that form, the former Leeds star has remained the subject of transfer speculation with reports last summer and in January of interest from Saudi Arabia and the Premier League. Barcelona’s perilous financial situation has often left them vulnerable to offers they cannot refuse but reports in Spain suggest they will now move to tie down their red-hot winger.

Mundo Deportivo claim negotiations are underway over a contract extension, with ‘very good harmony between all parties’ as initial talks begin. They add that an offer is already ‘on the table’ for Raphinha, who is thought to be keen on staying with the La Liga club, having rejected mega-money approaches from the Saudi Pro League in recent windows.

Leeds’ Raphinha windfall hope

While the exact amount was never announced, Leeds were thought to have received around £50million upfront for Raphinha while also agreeing on a significant additional payment if certain add-ons are met. Again, exactly what those add-ons entail has never been confirmed but reports from Spain shortly after his move suggested around £10m was pencilled in for if Barcelona won the Champions League.

Spanish outlet Marca claimed Leeds were set for a £10.2m windfall if Barcelona won the Champions League with Raphinha still at the club and while that’s never looked likely before, Flick’s side finished second in this season’s league table and are tipped as favourites among some bookmakers. They face Benfica in the last-16 this month.

And if Raphinha’s current form continues, he could well be in line for a Ballon d’Or nomination, particularly if he does guide Barcelona to Champions League glory - at least that’s what his former captain Liam Cooper believes. There have been no reports of a Ballon d’Or-related bonus.

Leeds sell-on clause truth

Raphinha’s emerging status as one of the world’s top wingers has led to reports of astronomical price-tags, with claims the former Leeds man was now worth up to £84million - a number that could feasibly rise even further by the summer. And in West Yorkshire, that has raised questions over a possible sell-on clause.

Unfortunately for Leeds, there is no such clause in Raphinha’s deal, as the YEP’s chief football writer Graham Smyth first reported in January 2023 . Elland road chiefs received the vast majority of the winger’s fee upfront and while possible bonuses could arrive in West Yorkshire, a portion of any future sale will not.

If recent reports are to be believed, a move away from Camp Nou doesn’t look likely anyway with Raphinha keen to stay and Barcelona understandably desperate to keep him. If anything, a sale would end hope of a Leeds windfall, with possible add-ons coming to an end once his Blaugrana spell is over.

‘Debt’ claims rubbished

Raphinha’s Leeds exit made headlines earlier this season amid reports from Spain claiming Barcelona were still in debt to the Whites. SPORT claimed Camp Camp Nou chiefs had outstanding payments to send across to Elland Road to the value of €559,000 in the short term and almost €42m (£35m) in the long-term.

Those claims raised a lot of questions among Leeds fans, particularly given financial constraints pushed them towards selling a host of key players last summer, but the club moved quickly to rubbish the suggestion they were owed vast sums. The YEP reported back in October that no money was owed to Leeds specifically , with last season’s published accounts showing only £2m of transfer-related income was expected.

A possible explanation for the reports in Spain was that instead of owing Leeds around £35m, that money may be owed to a creditor who funded their initial purchase of the Brazilian back in 2022. But that would not affect the financial situation at Elland Road.