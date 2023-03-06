Match of the Day’s Gary Lineker and Ian Wright have been discussing Leeds United’s defeat to Chelsea over the weekend.

The Whites suffered a narrow away defeat to an out-of-form Chelsea side over the weekend, with Wesley Fofana scoring the winner, heading home a corner. Leeds racked up as many as 11 shots in West London, but they only managed two shots on target, and it continues a trend of the Whites struggling to score this season, despite creating chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Javi Gracia has managed to improve Leeds’ defensive record in his short time in charge so far, but goals have been hard to come by, with just one goal scored in the last four games across all competitions, not that the absence of top goalscorer Rodrigo Moreno through injury has helped.

And that topic came up on Match of the Day following the Whites’ defeat to Chelsea, with Gary Lineker saying: “As for Leeds, they played well, can’t score, same old.” Pundit Wright then added: “Same old Leeds. Hopefully Rodrigo can come back and nick some goals for them.”

Rodrigo will be hoping to make it back after the March international break after a coule of months on the sidelines. The Spaniard is Leeds’ top scorer so far this season, netting 12 in the Premier League alone, while the next top scorers have just four goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad