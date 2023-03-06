The club say the decision was not one they took lightly given the current cost of living crisis and a season of on-field struggle, but insist the pricing maintains their position as one of the cheapest in the top flight.

A club spokesperson said: “We appreciate that any increase in the current economic climate is unwelcome, particularly when it coincides with poor performance on the pitch. The decision has not been taken lightly but we believe the new pricing is consistent with both our principle of running the clubs finances responsibly and maintaining our commitment to affordable football at Elland Road. Our prices will remain amongst the cheapest in the Premier League. In 2022/23 we had the second cheapest season ticket in the top-flight.”

The news represents the club’s second general admission price increase in 12 seasons and Leeds say it will only go some way towards offsetting a ‘significant increase’ in matchday operational costs.

PRICE RISE - Leeds United have put their general admission season ticket prices up by 10 per cent but will offer fans a rebate in the event of relegation. Pic: Getty

What it means for fans holding the club’s cheapest adult season ticket is a £2 rise from £20.21 per game. Under 16 season ticket holders can expect to pay prices starting from £7.63 per game and Under 11s pricing will start at £4.42 per game.

Seasonal hospitality guest pricing will also go up by 10 per cent and the club will issue details on packages later today. Details of away season tickets for the 2023/24 campaign will also be confirmed in due course.

Should the club experience their worst case scenario and suffer relegation then supporters will be able to claim a rebate of the 10 per cent increase, which will keep prices flat despite the additional four home games a second tier season would bring.

Fans can renew season tickets from today and the window closes on Friday April 7, after which date any unrenewed season tickets will be made available to the 21,850 supporters on the waiting list.