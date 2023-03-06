Declan Rice has been speaking amid West Ham United’s battle against relegation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Ham now have the Conference League to deal with as well as the Premier League, and they are well aware of the trouble they find themselves in just one season after finishing as high as seventh in the Premier League. As for Leeds, they go up against Brighton this weekend, and they can surely learn something from what Hammers star Rice said after his side’s defeat to the Seagulls.

“We were beaten by a better team,” he told Sky Sports. “Brighton played us off the pitch and made life difficult. But that wasn’t a performance that was acceptable.

“Days like today you have to apologise to the fans as we’ve let the fans and the club down. I’m hurting. The lads are hurting. We thought we’d turned a corner as we’ve been playing better, winning 4-0 and then playing well in the cup. But this is a real setback. They have a unique way of playing and we didn’t work it out. To be out there was demoralising to be honest with you. To try and defend, seeing them keep the ball. I got a yellow card, could have got another one. I never want to feel like that on a football pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad