Two pundits have disagreed over Leeds United’s fate this season.

The Whites find themselves battling the drop again this season, just one point above the bottom three, albeit with a game in hand to play. Leeds survived by the skin of their teeth last season, and they will have wanted to take big steps forward, but we haven’t seen that yet.

Although, losing Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha during the summer certaintly didn’t help, and Jesse Marsch has required time to put his stamp on this squad, with the American only now having two full transfer windows. Leeds have been patient with their head coach, but we are now moving into the most crucial part of the season, and the Whites need to pick up if they want to avoid being involved in the relegation race until the death this term.

In the meantime, two pundits have been discussing the likely fate of Marsch’s men, and Robbie Savage thinks they are destined for the drop, telling William Hill: “With Sean Dyche going to Everton, given how fantastic a manager he is, I think he will keep Everton up.

“(Weston) Mckennie is a really good signing for Leeds United. I still think Leeds will go down. I think Forest won’t be in it. I think Bournemouth will struggle.”

In contrast, former Premier League boss Sam Allardyce has backed the Whites to dodge the drop, impressed with their progress over recent times.

“Oh yeah, I think so [they’ll stay up]. I think one of their problems has been getting the ball in the back of the net at the end of the day,” Allardyce told No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast. “They have created but not been able finish, which was a particular problem for Brighton but the new manager at Brighton seems to have cured that now, as they seem to be scoring goals for fun now.