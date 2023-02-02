Roy Keane has rubbished one of Manchester United’s possible excuses ahead of their clash with Leeds United.

Leeds and Man Utd are set to meet on Wednesday at Old Trafford, and it will be another key game for both clubs, with the former battling relegation and the latter fighting for a top four finish. In Man Utd’s case, the game comes as part of a hectic schedule, with the Red Devils competing in the Premier League, Europa League, Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

From January 14 to at least February 26 - and potentially longer if they progress in the Europa League - Erik ten Hag’s men will play a midweek fixture between weekend fixtures every week. Such fixture pile-ups have drawn criticism from managers of the so-called big six in the past, but as the Red Devils prepare for Premier League clashes with Crystal Palace and Leeds on the back of a Carabao Cup semi-final win over Nottingham Forest, Keane has rubbished any possible excuse over the schedule.

“Listen, don’t fall for that nonsense that people say about fixtures. You have a big squad, you’re playing for Man United, you’re expected to be competing for trophies in big games, and this run of games I think is fantastic,” he told Sky Sports.

“Busy schedule, playing midweek means you’re being successful. Cup competitions, European games against Barcelona coming up - brilliant. That’s what you want. When you sign that contract to come here to Man United you’re coming here to win trophies.