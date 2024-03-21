Roma 'make final decisions' on Leeds United loan pair as one man set to stay

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Whatever happens over the remainder of the Championship season, it looks set to be a busy summer at Elland Road when it comes to incomings and outgoings. The Whites will obviously be keen to strengthen where they can, but it also seems they will be tasked with offloading the host of players that are due to return to the club after spending the campaign out of loan.

Daniel Farke has made it clear that he would prefer to move on from those loanees and while it seems negotiating departures for some will be easy enough, such as those who have purchase options stitched into their loan deals, others might not be so straightforward.

The latter seems to be the case with Rasmus Kristensen, who has spent the campaign on loan with Serie A side Roma. According to Corriere dello Sport, via Sport Witness, Roma have no intention of adding the Dane to their squad permanently and with no option to buy in place, they are preparing to say goodbye to him when his loan comes to an end.

Kristensen has endured an up and down spell in the Italian capital, recovering from a tricky start under Jose Mourinho to force his way into the picture and play a key role over recent months. Unfortunately for the defender, he is currently sidelined after picking up a thigh injury earlier this month, and it seems his days as a Roma player could be numbered upon his return to action.

Diego Llorente might be on loan from Leeds at the same club, but he finds himself in a very different boat, seemingly. The same news outlet is reporting that Roma are keen to see the Spaniard stick around beyond the end of the campaign and they are willing to activate the option to buy they hold.

Such a decision would see Llorente join Roma for a reported fee of €5m and that would give the Italian outfit the option to either keep him around or sell him on in the hope of making a quick profit. Leeds stand to recoup at least a chunk of the £18m they spent to sign him from Real Sociedad in September 2020 then as they finally look set to offload a player who has spent the last season and a half out on loan.

Llorente has been a key man at Roma this season under both Mourinho and his successor Daniele De Rossi, making 34 appearances in all competitions, including nine in the Europa League, a competition Kristensen remains ineligible to play in after being omitted from Roma's squad list.