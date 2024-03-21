Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Leeds United transfer target Harry Souttar has been told to find a new club this summer by his international coach. Souttar has struggled to work his way into the Leicester City fold under Enzo Maresca this season playing just three games in the Championship for the Foxes.

His last competitive outing of any kind at club level came in December as he stepped off the bench to make a 12-minute cameo in the win over Rotherham United at the King Power Stadium. Despite his lack of game time, Leeds are thought to have made a move to take the Leicester man on loan for the remainder of the season in the closing stages of the January transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ultimately, the deal did not materialise with Leicester digging their heels in after making it clear they were unwilling to strengthen a promotion rival, and while there was interest from other clubs, reports at the time claimed the Foxes would only sanction a permanent exit for the Australian.

Souttar's struggles for minutes hasn't impacted his standing within Graham Arnold's Australia squad yet, with the defender starting the Socceroos' 2-0 win over Lebanon this morning in Sydney. However, the coach has warned the defender that his place in the squad may be at risk should he fail to find more domestic opportunities.

“It’s his mindset and he’s so important to the (Socceroos),” Arnold said, as per Fox Sports. “And with the size of him, he’s (one of our) leading goalscorers and he’s a leader. In that (centre-back) position, he’s crucial in what we need. I know he’s going through a tough time at Leicester. I had a good chat with him today. He has to fix it.