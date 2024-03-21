Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Leeds United favourite Raphinha has found form at Barcelona but his future at the club remains unclear, according to reports in Spain.

Raphinha endured a difficult start to the campaign in Catalonia as he missed a number of games through suspension and injury to ensure his impact on the side was limited. However, the Brazilian seems to have found consistency in recent weeks with his turnaround in form coinciding with Xavi's announcement that he will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

The head coach's decision seems to have brought the best out of a number of Barca players and the club remain unbeaten since the decision was made public, winning six and drawing two of their last eight in La Liga and progressing to the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Raphinha has had a key role to play in that turnaround, report Spanish outlet Sport, with his creativity yielding three assists and a goal.

Such form has seen him earn a spot in Brazil's squad this month ahead of friendlies with England and Spain, but the report claims that his future is still up in the air with transfer gossip continuing to suggest he could leave Camp Nou this summer. It is claimed an offer of €80m has been received from Saudi Arabia, while Premier League clubs continue to monitor his progress with interest.

Arsenal and Tottenham are the two clubs credited with having interest in him previously, while the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea have been linked with the 27-year-old , who still has three seasons left to run on his contract with Barca.