Leeds United attacker Georginio Rutter has taken to social media to confirm his international break surgery was a success. Rutter has been playing through the pain of a hernia issue in recent weeks and while the injury has been managed by Leeds' medical team, the Frenchman needed to go under the knife this week.

The surgery meant he was forced to pull out of Thierry Henry's France Under-23s squad this week. However, in a statement released on Monday, the club confirmed they are hopeful that Rutter will not have to miss any Championship action, with an expected recovery period of around 10 days.

As such, all being well, Rutter could still be involved when the Whites travel to face Watford at Vicarage Road in their next Championship fixture. Failing that Daniel Farke will hope to see him return to the fold in time to face Hull City at Elland Road on Easter Monday.

The news of Rutter's successful surgery will come as a relief to supporters then, with the player taking to social media to confirm the good news.

“Bonjour everybody, everything was good, thank you for your messages," he wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of himself in a hospital bed.

With just eight games to go until the end of the season in the Championship, Rutter's fitness could prove to be absolutely critical as the Whites bid to get over the line in the promotion battle. Despite carrying the injury, he has assisted eight goals in his last eight league games, including two in Sunday's win over Millwall, which was enough to take the club to the top of the table.

