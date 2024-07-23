Your round-up of the latest Leeds United headlines as Daniel Farke’s side prepare for their latest pre-season friendly.

Transfer speculation surrounding Leeds United is certainly starting to heat up with less than three weeks until the 2024/25 season kicks off. Daniel Farke has already welcomed four faces through the door, Jayden Bogle being the most recent after he joined up with the squad in Germany following a £5m move from Sheffield United.

Leeds have two pre-season friendlies to look forward to in Germany before returning to Elland Road for their final warm-up game against Valencia, which comes a week before Portsmouth’s visit for the season opener. In between all that action, those behind the scenes continue to work on strengthening Farke’s squad while also fending off interest in their own stars. With that in mind, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

Summerville latest

Reports surrounding the future of Crysencio Summerville have intensified in recent days and Italian media have provided more details on interest from Roma. Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Roma have moved for the 22-year-old ‘in the last few hours’ as they grow tired of waiting for first-choice target Matias Soule.

Fabrizio Romano reported on Monday that West Ham United had made an approach for Summerville but also named Roma as a potential destination for the winger, adding that he was a back-up option if they failed to land Soule. Juventus are thought to want around €35m for the Argentinian and a lack of movement could encourage Roma to look elsewhere.

But the report also claims Leeds would want more than €20m (£16.8m), which is a long way off the valuations being reported in English media, which sit between £30-40m. Those in charge at Elland Road are not actively looking to sell Summerville and would argue it will take much more than £16m for them to entertain talks.

Sunderland eye Poveda

Ian Poveda seemingly has a choice of several suitors after leaving Leeds and recent reports now claim Sunderland have joined the race for his signature. The Northern Echo reports that the Black Cats have made Poveda a ‘leading target’ and hope to beat a host of Championship rivals to the winger.

Poveda was released by Leeds upon the expiration of his contract at the end of June, having spent the second-half of last season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday. The Colombian clearly impressed at Hillsborough, despite only registering one assist in his 10 league appearances, and is thought to be a target for the Owls permanently.

But a number of other clubs have also made contact with Poveda and now Sunderland hope to beat competition for his signature. Recently relegated pair Burnley and Luton Town are also thought to be interested in the 24-year-old.