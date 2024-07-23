Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackburn Rovers star Sammie Szmodics is not on Leeds United's main list of summer transfer targets, the YEP understands.

Club sources have refuted suggestions that the Whites have 'formalised their interest' in the Republic of Ireland attacker, who scored 33 goals last season, 27 of which came in the Championship. Szmodics was pipped to the EFL Championship Player of the Year award by Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville, but was undoubtedly up there among the very best operators in the second tier. Although the 28-year-old signed a contract in November that runs to the summer of 2026, his future at Ewood Park has looked uncertain during this window and newly-promoted Premier League outfit Ipswich Town have had a number of bids rejected.

Talk that emerged on Tuesday of Leeds making their interest known are wide of the mark, however, as Ipswich appear determined to get their hand. As things stand, Leeds are looking elsewhere on the attacking midfield front.

Leeds have slowly but surely added to their ranks since the window opened, adding further depth in the goalkeeping department with Alex Cairns, bringing Joe Rodon back permanently in a £10m deal with Spurs, loaning midfielder Joe Rothwell from Bournemouth and completing the £5m capture of Jayden Bogle from Championship rivals Sheffield United. Bogle flew out to Germany on Sunday evening to link up with his new team-mates and is expected to play in a behind-closed-doors pre-season friendly later this week.

The YEP understands that Leeds are hoping to bolster Daniel Farke's options in the number 8 position and they have worked extensively on lining up targets for the wide positions so that any potential departure of Crysencio Summerville or Willy Gnonto can be mitigated without weakening Farke's hand. Both Summerville and Gnonto have been the subject of interest but neither have attracted bids that would force Leeds to make a decision on their futures.