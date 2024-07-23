Leeds United have proven to be shrewd operators in the transfer window and their most recent signing is further evidence. Jayden Bogle’s arrival from Sheffield United was confirmed on Saturday and despite the Blades wanting around £7million for their man, the final fee is believed to have been £5m.

That could well be seen as a bargain over the course of next season and Leeds were well-placed to try and bring that fee down, with Bogle into the final 12 months of his deal at Bramall Lane and unlikely to sign an extension. It’s a position selling clubs dread, knowing they must accept a cut-price sale or risk losing their player for free one year down the line.

But Bogle is not the only player in such a situation and Leeds might be minded to take advantage of similar uncertainty elsewhere in order to land another bargain. Below, the YEP has taken a look at 18 possible options across the Premier League and Championship, all of whom are into the final year of their respective deals.

1 . Sergio Reguilon Been informed he is free to leave Tottenham after being left behind for their pre-season trip to Asia. Will likely attract Premier League interest, given previous loans at Brentford and Manchester United, but would excel in the left wing-back role Farke seems open to using.

2 . Ola Aina Nottingham Forest activated a 12-month extension earlier this year, with the right-back still a regular starter at the City Ground. Financial issues could encourage them to cash in on players coming towards the end of their respective contracts, however.

3 . Ben Davies Has flown to Asia with the Tottenham squad but turned 31 in April and finding regular football hard to come by. Leeds were thought to have been interested in a move last season, with Farke still keen on adding experience.

4 . Jeffrey Schlupp Put pen to paper on a one-year contract in May, having registered two goals and two assists in 29 league games for Palace. 31-year-old would still have the energy to excel in a left wing-back role under Farke.

5 . Michael Keane Reportedly ready to force his way out of Everton in search of more regular football, although that would be no guarantee at Leeds with three top centre-backs already on board. 31-year-old former England international would provide plenty of experience.