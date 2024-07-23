Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Your round-up of the latest transfer stories surrounding Leeds United’s Championship rivals.

Leeds United have been busy this summer as they look to strengthen for another Championship promotion push. Daniel Farke’s side fell at the final hurdle last season and must now rebuild for another long and gruelling campaign. The Whites have gone some way to doing exactly that, welcoming four signings through the door in the form of Joe Rodon, Alex Cairns, Joe Rothwell and Jayden Bogle.

But Leeds have not been the only side working hard in the market, with teams up and down the Championship securing deals in the hope of challenging Farke’s side for a top-two spot. The 2024/25 season is less than three weeks away and teams up and down the second-tier are recruiting for the upcoming campaign. With all that in mind, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest transfer stories from across the division.

Rovers talks

Blackburn Rovers are reportedly ‘in talks’ with free agent Danny Batth as manager John Eustace continues his search for experienced defensive options, with the Lancashire Telegraph reporting of an impasse in discussions with Liam Cooper. Blackburn are one of three Championship teams thought to hold an interest in Cooper, who is currently without a club after leaving Leeds upon the expiration of his contract earlier this summer.

The 32-year-old has been in talks over a move to Ewood Park but despite a willingness to take a pay-cut, there remains a gap in what he wants and what Blackburn are ready to offer. Batth also recently became a free agent after leaving Leeds’ play-off semi-final opponents, Norwich City, and had agreed a two-year deal with Blackburn last summer before the move was called off. The 33-year-old has more than 470 first-team games under his belt for the likes of Sunderland, Stoke City, Sheffield Wednesday and Wolves.

Thomas-Asante interest

West Brom are at risk of losing last season’s top goalscorer with reports suggesting there is Premier League interest in Brandon Thomas-Asante. Football Insider claims Southampton are ‘plotting a move’ for the 25-year-old, having recently seen Che Adams leave as a free agent before joining Torino.

Thomas-Asante has finished his only two campaigns at West Brom as top-scorer, with 11 Championship goals scored last season as Carlos Corberan’s side reached the play-offs. The striker has entered the final 12 months of his contract at the Hawthorns which could force the Baggies to cash in or risk losing him for free next summer.

Cardiff eye McAteer

Cardiff City are thought to be interested in signing Leicester City winger Kasey McAteer. Journalist Paul Abbandonato reports that talks with the recently-promoted Foxes have begun but it is unclear whether there has been any palpable progress.