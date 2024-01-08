Rodrigo opens up on his Leeds United exit, his personal reasons, and life in Qatar

Rodrigo left Leeds United last summer after three seasons with the club

Former Leeds United forward Rodrigo has opened up on his decision to leave Elland Road this summer. The Spain international spent three seasons with the Whites with his final campaign with the club being by far his best and most productive.

He bagged 13 Premier League goals last season, doubling his previous tally, and he even wore the club's captain’s armband on occasions as he established himself as a leader within the group. Rodrigo was unable to prevent Leeds slipping out of the top flight, though, and in the weeks that followed the club’s relegation, he decided to call time on his spell with the Whites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A move followed for the 32-year-old as he made the switch to Qatar Stars League outfit Al-Rayyan. The striker has found the back of the net five times in his 10 appearances for the club so far and, with the league taking something of a break, he has been reflecting on his Elland Road exit.

“Well, it was a very personal matter, this possibility arose and there was the circumstances at Leeds, on a personal level I can say it was a positive season. I even managed to finish with the Nations League title with the Spanish national team,” Rodrigo told Portuguese outlet A Bola.

“But football and life are circumstances, they are moments, they are opportunities, they are decisions, I considered that, given the circumstances I found myself in, it was the best option.

“I was also eager to face this new experience on a professional and personal level, living in a completely different country compared to what I was used to. And it has been very positive, I am very satisfied with the path and the decision I made.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On his time in the Middle East so far, Rodrigo added: “It really is different, but it surprised me in a very positive way, it is a country that in recent years has been opening doors to the rest of the world, I think that the fact that they welcomed so many people to the World Cup was very important for the country, plus the more because they are people who like to receive.