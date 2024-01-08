Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ethan Ampadu’s first goals for Leeds and a Patrick Bamford wonderstrike were enough to see off the high-flying League One outfit, on a difficult pitch, despite a raft of changes from manager Daniel Farke. He made six in all, and put players in different positions, while giving minutes to players who haven’t started many games and resting a couple of his stars. Here’s the YEP take on a perfect afternoon in Peterborough.

Good day: Archie Gray. A return to midfield where he looked entirely at home. This was not the performance of a 17-year-old but a far more mature and experienced professional. The tidiness of his work, on a difficult pitch, was a joy to behold. Though it was League One opposition, this could have been a difficult afternoon for Leeds and Gray was a big part of ensuring it was not.

Good day: Patrick Bamford. The striker would have taken two goals in two games, regardless of how they came. And as a simple as his first was, against Birmingham, his second was utterly sublime. This is the kind of goal people remember for a very long time, one they will watch over and over again. Bamford himself will never tire of seeing it. His general performance was good too and Leeds suddenly have an in-form and firing number nine to spice things up at the top end of the pitch. He's just got to carry on in the same vein now, albeit without ever being likely to score a better goal than that one.

Good day: Ethan Ampadu. In a game against opponents from a lower division you need your big players to step up and produce big moments, so that the quality differential shows in the scoreline. Ampadu had never scored for Leeds, despite playing every minute of every game, prior to the cup outing and despite playing further back than normal he twice got himself in situations where he could find the net from set-pieces. The second, his header, was a really nice set-piece goal. His general performance, alongside the excellent Joe Rodon, was good too and a reminder that he can offer Leeds something at centre-back, too. But against Championship opposition you would still want him in midfield.

Good day: Daniel Farke. Make those changes and lose and you don't look so clever. Make those changes and win 3-0, with no injuries or suspensions and such a comfortable ending to the game, and you can tuck into some cake on the sofa of a Sunday evening. Farke got exactly what he needed from Ampadu in central defence and Gray in midfield and was able to rest some legs later on with Leeds well on top. Into the next round, banana skin successfully and expertly sidestepped.

Good day: Ephron Mason-Clark. A couple of Posh players stood out, particularly in that first half spell when they almost got rewarded for taking risks in possession. Hector Kyprianou was among them, the lofty midfielder striding and gliding through the midfield to start some of the home side's best moments. But if you had to single out someone in blue then it would be Mason-Clark, who did his reputation no harm by presenting Leeds with some truly awkward moments. Jamie Shackleton is no slouch and Mason-Clark left him behind a couple of times. Farke praised both players at full-time, admitting that you can't keep this winger quiet in every single moment. Still only 24, the Posh man could be yet another they sell on for profit, having signed him from Barnet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bad day: Willy Gnonto. The little winger looked frustrated as he came off. Not managing to stand out against League One opposition, Gnonto contributed little in the way of highlights beyond one lovely cross for Bamford and the penalty-that-wasn't. He took a mindless yellow card, gave away a few free-kicks and for a few moments in the wake of the penalty debate he looked vulnerable to a second yellow. Calmed himself, at least, but it just wasn't his day. It should have been the kind of game and the kind of opponent that allowed him to show his abundance of skill.

MIXED EMOTIONS - Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson looks crestfallen as Leeds United manager Daniel Farke greets wondergoal-scorer Patrick Bamford at London Road. Pic: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Bad day: Charlie Cresswell. The centre-back returned from a highly successful loan spell with Millwall, who were chasing promotion in the Championship themselves last season, and set his sights on serious game time with the club he loves and yet the reality has proven quite different. Although Daniel Farke has said nice things about him this season it has not translated to first team opportunities - chiefly due to the incredible form of Joe Rodon - and if he can't even make the squad for a game against League One opposition then it does not bode well.

Bad day: Sam Allison. That's twice the firefighter has refereed Leeds United in recent weeks and on neither occasion has he endeared himself to the Whites. He missed a nailed-on penalty, despite looking right at it, and left the Posh players furious by not watching Anthony as he prepared to blow for the first half free-kick. They weren't ready for it, which is as much on them as anyone else, and Anthony, by sheer fluke, managed to kick it just before the whistle went and so the goal stood. You could understand why they protested, even if the goal was technically fine. He missed a few other things in a performance that wasn’t exactly stellar.

