There will be plenty of Leeds United interest in this summer’s Copa America.

Brenden Aaronson’s place in the United States squad for this summer’s Copa America has been confirmed as the Leeds United midfielder aims to build momentum ahead of his surprise return to Elland Road.

Aaronson looks set to play a part in United’s 2024/25 Championship promotion push, with the Yorkshire Evening Post reporting on Monday that the American had held positive talks with manager Daniel Farke. Another season on loan at German side Union Berlin was on the cards but turned down, with the midfielder insisting he has ‘unfinished business’ in West Yorkshire.

A physical return to Leeds has not yet happened, however, with Aaronson joining up with his USMNT teammates for friendlies against Colombia and Brazil, featuring off the bench in a 1-1 draw with the latter in the early hours of Thursday morning. The 23-year-old was widely expected to be involved in the Copa America and his place in Greg Berhalter’s 26-man squad has now been confirmed.

There was just one player cut from the 27-man group that featured in the two recent friendlies, with Los Angeles FC midfielder Timothy Tillman missing out. Aaronson joins former Leeds teammates Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie in continuing to prepare ahead of this summer’s tournament, which kicks off for the USA against Bolivia on Sunday, June 23. The youngster is unlikely to start that game, with stiff competition for those attacking spots in the squad, but is hoping to make his impact off the bench when needed.

“I think that we’ve developed a tonne under Gregg [Berhalter, the U.S. manager] as a group of individuals,” Aaronson recently told the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I think this is probably the best year of everybody playing, and playing at the top level, and having really great seasons for a lot of players. So I think now it’s about putting it together, and putting it into [the] Copa América, and then just going on a run and doing the best we can.

“Assisting and getting goals is my main priority, and being creative in those scenarios, and I think that that’s something that I’m continuing to get better and better at. People look at the pressing and that side of things, but I think I can do a lot more than that.”

There is plenty of interest in the Copa America from a Leeds perspective, with several former players and managers now working across the Atlantic. Aaronson and his USMNT teammates will play Uruguay in their final group stage clash, meaning a meeting with Marcelo Bielsa.

Uruguay are among the favourites to win the tournament, having lost just two of their 13 games under Bielsa. The Leeds legend has overseen an incredible change since taking charge last year, with historic victories also coming against Brazil and Argentina while striker Darwin Nunez is enjoying an outstanding run of form.