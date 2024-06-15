Boss makes admission as Leeds United player is overlooked in big setback

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Leeds United player was overlooked as part of a big setback.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke admitted his side let themselves down in Friday’s Euros opener against Germany in which Leeds United’s Liam Cooper stayed on the bench.

Whites club captain Cooper is one of three Leeds players representing their countries at the European Championships in Germany and the centre-back was named among the substitutes for Friday night’s tournament opener against the hosts.

The night proved one to forget for the Scots who were blitzed 5-1, Cooper looking from the bench as an unused substitute. Speaking post-match, boss Clarke held his hands up to the disappointment of the display but called for his team to quickly move on ahead of Wednesday’s second group stage match against Switzerland.

"It was a difficult night,” admitted Clarke. “We didn’t play to our standard and Germany were excellent.

"We’ve let ourselves down because we’re a much better team than that. The game ran away from us very quickly. Ultimately it was a difficult night. After the sending off, it was about damage limitation.