Leeds United's Championship rivals complete double swoop for pair of ex-Premier League players

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 15th Jun 2024, 11:38 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2024, 11:43 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
One of Leeds United Championship’s rivals have completed a quick double swoop for a pair of ex-Premier League players.

Leeds United’s Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday have quickly announced a second signing of the summer, with former Sheffield United full-back Max Lowe joining their ranks.

Lowe, 27, a former England youth international, became available on a free transfer after his release from the Blades this summer and the defender has agreed a deal to join the Owls on July 1.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wednesday announced on Friday that they had agreed a deal to sign former Watford keeper Ben Hamer, also on July 1, following his release from the Hornets. Hamer, 36, played for Leicester City in both the Premier League and Champions League.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.