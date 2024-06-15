Leeds United's Championship rivals complete double swoop for pair of ex-Premier League players
Leeds United’s Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday have quickly announced a second signing of the summer, with former Sheffield United full-back Max Lowe joining their ranks.
Lowe, 27, a former England youth international, became available on a free transfer after his release from the Blades this summer and the defender has agreed a deal to join the Owls on July 1.
Wednesday announced on Friday that they had agreed a deal to sign former Watford keeper Ben Hamer, also on July 1, following his release from the Hornets. Hamer, 36, played for Leicester City in both the Premier League and Champions League.
