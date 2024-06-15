Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of Leeds United Championship’s rivals have completed a quick double swoop for a pair of ex-Premier League players.

Leeds United’s Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday have quickly announced a second signing of the summer, with former Sheffield United full-back Max Lowe joining their ranks.

Lowe, 27, a former England youth international, became available on a free transfer after his release from the Blades this summer and the defender has agreed a deal to join the Owls on July 1.

