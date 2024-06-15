Leeds United pay respects as ex-Arsenal and Everton star passes away after short illness
Leeds United have paid their respects to Kevin Campbell after the former Arsenal, Everton and Nottingham Forest passed away aged 54.
Campbell’s former club Arsenal announced that former striker Campbell had passed away on Saturday morning after a short illness. An Arsenal statement read: “We are devastated to learn that our former striker Kevin Campbell has died after a short illness. Kevin was adored by everyone at the club. All of us are thinking of his friends and family at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Kevin.”
Leeds showed their support with a message that read: “Our thoughts are with Kevin’s family and friends at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Kevin.”
A statement from Everton read: “Everyone at Everton is deeply saddened by the death of our former striker Kevin Campbell at the age of just 54. Not just a true Goodison Park hero and icon of the English game, but an incredible person as well - as anyone who ever met him will know. RIP, Super Kev.”
A tribute from Campbell’s former club Nottingham Forest read: “Everyone at Nottingham Forest is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Kevin Campbell. Kevin spent three seasons at Nottingham Forest and was part of the side which earned promotion from the First Division as champions in 1998. Our thoughts are with his friends and family during this difficult time.”
Campbell also represented England at under-21s and B team level. The Three Lions paid their respects, writing: “We are devastated to learn that Kevin Campbell has passed away aged 54. Kevin won four caps for our under-21s and represented our B team in the early 1990s. Our thoughts are with Kevin's family, friends and loved ones.”
