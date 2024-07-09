Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United have confirmed the permanent exit of Diego Llorente, who has joined Real Betis.

Llorente’s permanent exit from Elland Road is now confirmed, following weeks of speculation once his loan spell at Roma finished. The fee paid is officially undisclosed but the YEP understands it is more than the €3million (£2.54m) that was reported over the weekend. Leeds are thought to have rejected that offer before accepting an improved proposal.

Llorente will join up with another summer exit from Elland Road, with Marc Roca making his loan there permanent earlier this summer. The pair never played together in West Yorkshire, with Llorente at Roma for the past 18 months, but will meet in Seville ahead of next season.

A club statement read: “Leeds United can confirm Diego Llorente has joined La Liga side Real Betis on a permanent deal, for an undisclosed fee. Llorente has spent the last 18 months away from the club on loan with AS Roma in the Italian Serie A, but will now return to his home nation on a permanent basis.

“The Spanish international made 59 appearances in all competitions for the Whites, after joining the club in 2020. We would like to wish Diego well for his future career.”

