Remarkable stat proves Leeds United’s Championship dream was doomed from start

Leeds United supporters are still coming to terms with their Championship failure. Barring a miracle, the Whites must force their Premier League return via the play-offs following a disastrous showing in West London.

Daniel Farke’s men were humiliated 4-0 by Queens Park Rangers in a game they had to win to keep the automatic promotion dream alive. Ipswich Town now boast two games in hand - with Leicester City already promoted - to all but guarantee condemn Leeds to third place.

On paper, the play-offs appear the toughest in many years - hardly music to United’s ears. The four-team showdown will feature clubs that, until recently, were synonymous with the Premier League.

But were Leeds doomed from the start? Many backed Leicester as favourites to win the title given their strength in depth. However, the history gooks also appear to have been on their side.

A startling fact is that, presuming the Foxes clinch the title, the previous four Championship winners have faced Huddersfield Town in their first home fixture. Coincidence? An omen? It will be interesting to see how the bookies price the Terriers’ first away opponents next season providing they beat the drop…

As it stands, that appears unlikely, with Huddersfield - three points adrift from safety - backed for relegation. Leeds did not face the Terriers until October, earning a destructive 4-1 win at Elland Road.

