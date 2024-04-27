Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Whites went into the game knowing it could transfer all the pressure onto Ipswich Town, and yet they themselves crumbled under the weight of the occasion and a fine performance from the hosts. Here's the YEP take as the fate of the top two was passed into the hands of others.

Good day

Queens Park Rangers, Leicester City and Ipswich Town.

ANGER: Shown by Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville, left, pictured battling with QPR's Jimmy Dunne in Friday night's crushing 4-0 defeat at Championship hosts Queens Park Rangers. Photo by Steven Paston/PA Wire.

There wasn't anyone of a Leeds United association who could stick their hand in the air and say they'd done all they could or even done themselves justice as QPR eased to safety, Leicester eased to automatic promotion with their feet up and Ipswich were presented with a great big opportunity instead of a daunting challenge.

Bad day

Daniel Farke

Whether or not the players did what was asked of them, Farke's plan simply did not work against a QPR side who played with greater fluency and more confidence. Picking the side up after this will be a huge task for Farke, so late in the season and ahead of a likely meeting with the play-offs.

Joel Piroe

Playing up front again, despite that poor performance at Blackburn, Piroe did very little to justify his place in the starting line-up on either side of the ball. How he remained on the pitch as long as he did was a bit of a mystery.

Illan Meslier

There are times when a goalkeeper is blameless because he is hung out to dry. There are times when his performance simply does not inspire confidence and the stats make for difficult reading. That was the case at QPR, where the home side scored four from five on-target efforts.

Off-camera moments

Pete Lowy searching for his seat in the directors' box, finding it and then putting his feet up, making himself at home 90 minutes before kick-off. The Leeds owner took a photo of his view of Loftus Road to share with someone.

QPR boss Marti Cifuentes having to take time out of his pre-game preparations for photos with the club's new shirt sponsors on the pitch.

The Leeds squad being moved on by a rogue sprinkler as they chatted on the pitch having just arrived at Loftus Road. Jamie Shackleton didn't move quite quick enough to avoid a drenching, to the delight of Archie Gray.

Crysencio Summerville setting off on a long walk around the pitch on his own. Patrick Bamford was with the squad, but not in the squad when it was named. Ethan Ampadu and Joe Rodon sharing a big embrace as they completed the centre-back specific portion of their warm-up.

Charlie Cresswell shaping to take a shot from outside the area, only for Joe Gelhardt to kick another ball against the defender's ball, run off and take both shots. Mateo Joseph, meanwhile, helped the kitman out by curling a ball into the draw-string net bag he was holding open in the goalmouth.

Summerville remonstrating with Joel Piroe for not making the run he wanted, with Leeds 2-0 down in the first half and chasing a game they needed to win.

Russell Martin watching on from the main stand at Loftus Road as the team he faces on the final day struggled to make inroads against Queens Park Rangers.