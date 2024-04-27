Leeds United 'interested' in Sheffield United and Stoke City transfer target

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke

Leeds United were thumped 4-0 away at QPR on Friday night in a big dent to their automatic promotion hopes from the Championship. The Whites’ defeat has left Ipswich Town in the driving seat and has confirmed Leicester City’s return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Daniel Farke’s side will be hoping for favours from Hull City and Coventry City against the Tractor Boys as they prepare for their final day clash against Southampton at home next weekend. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the club...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goalkeeper eyed

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds are ‘interested’ in signing Rotherham United goalkeeper Viktor Johansson this summer, according to a report by Aftonbladet. Sheffield United and Stoke City have also been linked with a swoop for the Sweden international in the next transfer window.

Johansson, 25, has been the Millers’ number one since moving to South Yorkshire in 2020 and they will face a battle to keep hold of him at the end of this season following their relegation to League One. He has played for Aston Villa and Leicester in the past.

Midfielder has say on future

Marc Roca was loaned out to Real Betis by Leeds in this campaign and has since made 34 appearances for the La Liga outfit in all competitions, scoring four goals. He is due to return to Elland Road when his deal there expires.