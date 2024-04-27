Eight of Rhinos’ first team squad have been ruled out of the crunch clash, but Hull have 10 players on their casualty list and six players with a squad number in the 30s or 40s are in contention for this weekend’s meeting. For Rhinos, the main concerns are in the three-quarters, where they are missing numbers two, three and five. Here’s who is definitely unavailable on Sunday – for both teams – and when they could be back on the field.