Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos players ruled out and potential return dates as 18 miss big clash

Leeds Rhinos’ injury woes may be mounting, but Sunday’s hosts Hull FC have even bigger problems.
By Peter Smith
Published 27th Apr 2024, 11:42 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2024, 12:01 BST

Eight of Rhinos’ first team squad have been ruled out of the crunch clash, but Hull have 10 players on their casualty list and six players with a squad number in the 30s or 40s are in contention for this weekend’s meeting. For Rhinos, the main concerns are in the three-quarters, where they are missing numbers two, three and five. Here’s who is definitely unavailable on Sunday – for both teams – and when they could be back on the field.

Both teams will be depleted in Sunday's game at MKM Stadium.

1. Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos

Both teams will be depleted in Sunday's game at MKM Stadium. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
The loose-forward is due back from a shoulder injury in Super League round 11.

2. Kye Armstrong (Hull)

The loose-forward is due back from a shoulder injury in Super League round 11. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
A thumb injury is expected to keep the forward out of action for around another month.

3. Jack Ashworth (Hull)

A thumb injury is expected to keep the forward out of action for around another month. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
The winger was facing atg least a six-week recovery time after sufferIng a fractured skull in a reserves game against Castleford Tigers at the end of March.

4. Harvey Barron (Hull)

The winger was facing atg least a six-week recovery time after sufferIng a fractured skull in a reserves game against Castleford Tigers at the end of March. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
The second-rower suffered concussion symptoms after failing a head injury assessment during Rhinos' Easter win at Castleford Tigers. He could be back on the field in around four weeks' time.

5. James Bentley (Rhinos)

The second-rower suffered concussion symptoms after failing a head injury assessment during Rhinos' Easter win at Castleford Tigers. He could be back on the field in around four weeks' time. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Suffered a neck injury in training earlier this month and a return date for the front-rower has not yet been given.

6. James Donaldson (Rhinos)

Suffered a neck injury in training earlier this month and a return date for the front-rower has not yet been given. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Hull FCRhinosHull

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.