Eight of Rhinos’ first team squad have been ruled out of the crunch clash, but Hull have 10 players on their casualty list and six players with a squad number in the 30s or 40s are in contention for this weekend’s meeting. For Rhinos, the main concerns are in the three-quarters, where they are missing numbers two, three and five. Here’s who is definitely unavailable on Sunday – for both teams – and when they could be back on the field.
1. Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos
Both teams will be depleted in Sunday's game at MKM Stadium. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. Kye Armstrong (Hull)
The loose-forward is due back from a shoulder injury in Super League round 11. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. Jack Ashworth (Hull)
A thumb injury is expected to keep the forward out of action for around another month. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Harvey Barron (Hull)
The winger was facing atg least a six-week recovery time after sufferIng a fractured skull in a reserves game against Castleford Tigers at the end of March. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
5. James Bentley (Rhinos)
The second-rower suffered concussion symptoms after failing a head injury assessment during Rhinos' Easter win at Castleford Tigers. He could be back on the field in around four weeks' time. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
6. James Donaldson (Rhinos)
Suffered a neck injury in training earlier this month and a return date for the front-rower has not yet been given. Photo: Steve Riding
